Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Urban Apples proposes agritourism destination development  

Urban Apples proposes agritourism destination development  

0
By on Carmel Community

A new agritourism facility proposing an apple orchard, a cidery, a greenhouse and a goat tower was introduced to the Westfield City Council during its July 12 meeting.

The planned unit development is called Urban Apples. Because it was only an introduction, a vote wasn’t taken on the proposal. A vote will be taken at a future council meeting.

The development is proposed on nearly 24 acres on Spring Mill Road south of 186th Street. Matt Skelton with Church, Church, Hittle + Antrim presented on behalf of the petitioner.

The concept plan for a proposed development called Urban Apples. (Submitted image)

“The proposal includes several uses designed to be an agritourism destination, including an apple orchard used in conjunction with the cidery on-site, a production facility for alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, an existing barn facility that will be rehabilitated, and the cidery will be in a refurbished facility as well,” Skelton said.

Other proposals include a tasting room, food offerings, a picnic area, a music area and interactive spaces for farm animals, such as the goat tower, which is described as a multi-story decorative house for goats.

The development also would include an area designated for a building proposed to be the new home to Urban Farmer, an existing Westfield business specializing in mail-order seeds.

“It would at this location hope to expand and have retail associated but remain largely mail-order,” Skelton said.

The development’s standards include required thematic consistency so that structures are consistent with one another, even existing structures and ones that are being rehabilitated.

For more, visit westfield.in.gov.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts