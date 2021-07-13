Carmel Clay Schools accepting applications for program offering behind-the-scenes look at district

Carmel Clay Schools is accepting applications for the 2021-22 Expedition Program, an eight-session series that provides an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the district’s operations, people and initiatives.

“Most of us remember school based on the way it was when we went to school, but today’s learners don’t learn the same way we learned back in the day,” said CCS Supt. Michael Beresford, who completed the Expedition program in 2018-19. “It’s really eye-opening to see how comprehensive it all is. You get to see a little piece of the whole district.”

The program will meet once a month from September through April 2022 and focus on a different aspect of education during each two- to three-hour session. Topics covered include curriculum, food services, the role of the school board, student services, school safety, transportation, technology and more.

Sessions will meet at CCS buildings throughout the district during the school day. Expedition members will participate in hands-on activities, eat school meals and interact with students and staff.

Adam Aasen participated in the 2018-19 Expedition Program, which ended a few months before he was elected to his first term on the Carmel City Council.

“It’s really a great program that teaches you so much about our school system and all the amazing things it has to offer,” Aasen said. “It’s really helpful for elected officials, business owners and community leaders to have a greater knowledge of how CCS works.”

The Expedition Program is open to all Carmel residents, whether or not they have students attending CCS. Those selected will be notified by Aug. 10. Organizers request participants be able to attend at least seven sessions.

Beresford said CCS and the community benefit from the program.

“It’s nice to have ambassadors out there that are very well-informed and can lend some factual information when there’s inaccuracies being communicated,” he said.

The Expedition Program, which launched in 2011, did not occur in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Steps will be taken in the upcoming session to follow COVID-19 safety measures.

Learn more and apply at ccs.k12.in.us/services/community-relations/expedition-program.