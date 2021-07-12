Night & Day diversions – July 13, 2020

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “The Sound of Music” through Aug. 15. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Red Barn Summer Theatre

Red Barn Summer Theatre’s production of “The Marvelous Wonderettes” runs through July 18. For more, visit redbarntheatre.net.

Feinstein’s

Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael presents “An Evening of Liz Callaway” at 7:30 p.m. July 16-17 at the Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Westfield Playhouse

Main Street Productions will present the youth production of “Meet Me in St. Louis” from July 15 to 25 at Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.