Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Night & Day diversions – July 13, 2020

Night & Day diversions – July 13, 2020

0
By on Event Calendar

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “The Sound of Music” through Aug. 15. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Red Barn Summer Theatre

Red Barn Summer Theatre’s production of “The Marvelous Wonderettes” runs through July 18. For more, visit redbarntheatre.net.

Feinstein’s

Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael presents “An Evening of Liz Callaway” at 7:30 p.m. July 16-17 at the Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Westfield Playhouse

Main Street Productions will present the youth production of “Meet Me in St. Louis” from July 15 to 25 at Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts