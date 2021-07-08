Current Publishing
Ivy Tech to offer express enrollment

Ivy Tech Community College will conduct express enrollment daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 26 to July 30. Prospective students can complete their enrollment steps and sign up for classes that start Aug. 18.

Interested participants must RSVP. During their appointment, participants will receive assistance with assessment, meeting with an advisor and registering for classes.

Ivy Tech recently launched the Ivy+ Approach, which freezes the cost of tuition. Also, all required textbooks are free for the 2021-22 school year.

For more or to RSVP, visit ivytech.edu/eeday.

