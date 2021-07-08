Hamilton County named 16th healthiest county in America

Hamilton County was recently named the 16th healthiest county in the nation by the U.S. News & World Report in a study in collaboration with the Aetna Foundation.

The study examined nearly 3,000 counties on 84 health-related metrics in 10 categories. Population health and equity were the most highly weighted factors in the methodology, followed by education and economy. Data was gathered and analyzed by the University of Missouri Center for Applied Research and Engagement Systems.

“Our ranking reflects the long-term investments made by the county and our cities and towns in parks, recreation and open spaces as well as readily available quality health care,” Hamilton County Commissioner Christine Altman stated. “Hamilton County both attracts and retains active and engaged residents of all ages.”

The rankings also included data relevant to the pandemic, such as county-level information on COVID-19 cases, deaths and inoculation rates as well as data on the pandemic’s economic impact and demographic factors that could place a community at higher risk from the virus.

“The Hamilton County Health Department is dedicated to advancing the health and well-being of residents of all ages in Hamilton County and protecting the environment in which they live,” HCHD administrator Jason LeMaster stated. “We are grateful to have the collaborative efforts of public health partners devoted to meeting the challenges of public health issues in Hamilton County.”

The healthiest county was Los Alamos County, New Mexico. The rankings are available on the U.S. News Healthiest Communities platform. For more, visit usnews.com/news/healthiest-communities/rankings.