Zionsville joins other mayors for READI grant

Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron joined mayors from six central Indiana cities and commissioners from Hamilton and Madison counties to apply for Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Indiana Regional Economic Accelerations and Development Initiative planning grant.

The grant is part of the governor’s initiative to promote collaboration across neighboring counties, cities and towns to attract, develop and retain talent in a “shared vision for the future,” according to the Indiana Economic Development Corp. The initiative will allot $500 million in state appropriations to promote strategic investments. The IEDC expects the initiative to attract at least $2 billion of local public, private and philanthropic match funding. Up to $50 million in grants will be awarded per region.

Zionsville joins Anderson, Carmel, Fishers, Indianapolis, Noblesville and Westfield and two counties in creating a region that will focus efforts on the White River, which flows through central Indiana. The regional group will consider including trails; transportation; infrastructure; environmental and green economy jobs; workforce and employment centers; and water availability and quality.

Styron believes the grant is an opportunity to join a suburban/urban coalition to partner on initiatives that will accelerate the local economy and attract and retain talent.

“The governor is providing this once-in-a-generation opportunity to reinvest in local communities and Zionsville has a seat at the table,” Styron stated. “Our goal as a community is to focus on preserving our sense of place and authenticity while also attracting innovative corporate investment and workforce opportunities for our residents. We have a lot of exciting, transformational opportunities ahead of us because of this regional partnership.”