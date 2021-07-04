Characters of Carmel: Meet Chris Martin, trivia expert 

Commentary by Shelly Gattlieb

Originally from Anderson, Chris Martin is a proud Hoosier and thinks that Indiana is the perfect place to raise a family. He is an active member of the First Church of the Nazarene, where he is in charge of all videos, filming and livestream broadcasts.

Martin works as an operations group leader at a medical cold storage factory, where he serves on the generosity committee, and also is enrolled in an online CAD program. He is the owner of Indiana Pub Trivia. You can find Indiana Pub Trivia every Tuesday night at Danny Boy Beer Works and every Wednesday night at Brockway Public House.

Although Martin loves trivia and his regular customers, his favorite thing to do is spend time with his daughters, Ella, 3, and Clara, 5.

Collects: Watches

Greatest fear: Scorpions

Hobby: Smoking foods

Cologne: Creed Aventus

Netflix binge: Any comedy special

Current podcast: “The Pod”

Favorite TV shows: True crime documentaries

Greatest passion: Entertaining people

Bucket list: Scottish golf trip

Favorite charity organization: Dream Alive

