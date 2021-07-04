New Wright’s Gymnastics facility at Grand Park to offer various programs

Casey Wright has long desired to have all four of her operations in one place.

That desire is getting closer to reality.

A ceremonial groundbreaking is set for 10 a.m. July 13 at the site of the new state-of-the-art facility at Grand Park, 360 E 186th St., in Westfield. During the event, Wright’s Gymnastics also will unveil its newly minted brand name and corresponding brand elements, including a new all-encompassing logo and design schematic for the Grand Park facility. The projected opening date is the first week in December.

The facility will offer comprehensive programming for children, including traditional gymnastics, ninja, dance and an academic preschool.

“We think it’s going to add a lot to Grand Park in terms of younger families with different sport opportunities,” said Wright, a Carmel resident. “It’s been a goal to have this type of facility for a very long time. I think it’s really icing on the cake we get to be part of a budding community in a budding sports park. It’s pretty amazing to be able to have one place for young families where we can support parents in making their life easier and providing a place where our focus is building well-rounded kids. Our goal is, success is a mindset, not a medal.

“I think it’s going to help Grand Park flourish. There are a lot of young families in Westfield who just don’t have a reason to be at Grand Park yet because their kids aren’t old enough to be in the competitive sports they offer.”

There is a Wright’s Gymnastics & NinjaZone in Westfield in an 8,000-square-foot facility that will close when the new facility opens. The new facility will be 35,000 square feet and include Wright’s Gymnastics and NinjaZone and its corresponding early childhood programs; Sweet Peas educational gymnastics and Lil’ Ninja, as well as a new dance program; and an early childhood education center.

“We’ll move our clients and staff and make room for growing Westfield,” said Wright, who added a good portion of the children are from Carmel as well.

There are five other Wright facilities across the Indianapolis area: Wright’s Gymnastics Noblesville, Wright’s Gymnastics Center Grove, Wright’s Fundamentals Southeast in Greenwood, Wright’s Academy in Greenwood and Wright’s NinjaZone Academy at Geist.

“This will be the first one that encompasses all of the programs,” Wright said. “Wright’s Gymnastics is the competitive team. Fundamentals is our recreational gymnastics program, which is really unique to anybody else. Because we have multiple facilities, we actually offer a recreational competition league for recreational gymnasts.”

The new facility will offer the opportunity to offer citywide competition for recreational gymnastics teams.

“We have Ninja games that are citywide that have really grown,” she said.

Tate Schuetz is the co-owner of the Grand Park facility.

“We put the plans on hold for about a year but we were excited to pull the trigger early enough that we didn’t experience a lot of the building delays that a lot of people are experiencing now,” Wright said. “We took a big gulp and said, “Let’s go for it.’ We are lucky to be opening as soon as we are.”

For more, visit wrightsgymnastics.com.