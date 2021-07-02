Carmel school board considering new 5-year contract for superintendent

The Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees held a special meeting July 2 to conduct a public hearing for a proposed new contract for Supt. Michael Beresford.

The proposed, 5-year contract has a base pay of $189,000, with the ability to earn up to a 10 percent bonus for meeting goals to be set by the school board. It also includes a monthly business travel stipend of $750 and other benefits.

Beresford’s first contract with CCS, approved in 2018, had a base pay of $170,000. That total went up to $176,800 his second year and $180,336 his third year. The proposed contract states each year that the superintendent will receive the same salary increase granted by CCS for any administrator, which will be a 4.5 percent increase for the 2022-23 school year.

Seven members of the public attended the 8 a.m. meeting to provide input.

Kristin Kepler told the board she is concerned about the proposed contract because she knows of many families hiring tutors for students, which she believes is because the CCS is not putting enough emphasis on education and accountability.

“Hearing the superintendent is going to get an increase in his pay when parents in Carmel are spending thousands of dollars to get tutors is very upsetting,” Kepler said.

Other speakers said they had concerns about falling test scores and the amount of the raise during a pandemic when some families are struggling financially.

The school board did not discuss details of the contract or the performance of the superintendent following the public hearing. The law requires the board wait at least seven days before voting on it.