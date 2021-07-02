Carmel firefighters assisting in rescue efforts at Florida condo collapse 

Current Publishing
Carmel Community

Four Carmel firefighters are in Surfside, Fla., to assist Indiana task Force 1 with rescue and recovery efforts in the Chaplain Tower condominium collapse.

The firefighters, who left for Florida on June 30, are Deputy Chief Adam Harrington, Capt. Eric Frenzel, Capt. Scott Tierney and Capt. Kurt Weddington.

Indiana Task Force 1 is one of 28 FEMA Urban Search & Rescue teams deployed to Surfside since the June 24 collapse. The state’s task force of 70 members includes firefighters and civilians who can serve as canine handlers, ground support, structural engineers, mechanics or in many other roles. The task forces can deploy within six hours of a disaster.

