Viviani, Osteria Carmel holds hiring event at CarmelFest

Celebrity chef Fabio Viviani and the Carmel Market District team will hold a hiring event at their food tent from 1 to 10 p.m. July 4 and 12 to 10 p.m. July 5 at CarmelFest, Center Green and Civic Square. Viviani will be there for a meet-and-greet from noon to 7 p.m. July 5.

The new restaurant, Osteria Carmel, is located at Market District, 11505 Illinois St., and created in partnership with Chef Viviani. It is scheduled to open in fall 2021. The restaurant is looking to fill 50 positions, including its chef team, management, front-of-house, servers, bartenders and more. Competitive pay and perks are available for both hourly and salary positions. Giant Eagle, the parent company of Carmel Market District, is offering sign-on bonuses to eligible team members.

The restaurant replaces Table by Market District, which closed in March 2020 when the pandemic caused the shutdown. Then the food retailer adjusted to better serve the community during the pandemic with added resources in-store for stocking, customer service, and more.

The new restaurant, located at the Carmel Market District and created in partnership with Chef Viviani, will open in fall 2021

Viviani is a celebrity chef, hospitality developer, best-selling cookbook author and TV host. In 2005 he moved from Italy to the United States to expand his journey into hospitality. In 2008 he appeared on the reality television competition series “Top Chef,” where he was voted Fan Favorite. Since 2005, Viviani has opened three dozen food establishments, restaurants, bars and event spaces and served as spokesperson for several international brands. With more than 10 millions meals served each year, Fabio Viviani Hospitality is one of the leading restaurant groups in the U.S.