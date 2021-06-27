Dance therapy class coming to Monon Community Center

As one of only five registered dance/movement therapists in Indiana, Breanna Davis is a big proponent of DMT’s benefits.

Davis, who is registered with the American Dance Therapy Association, will lead Mindfulness and Movement, a wellness program designed for adults, at the Monon Community Center in Carmel.

“This is my first summer teaching this class at the Monon Community Center, but I have taken portions of this class and have been using the ideas in other ways for years,” said Davis, who also works as a dance movement therapist at Riley Hospital for Children. “Participants will work through goal setting and expression activities that will help them connect their emotions to their movements to build self-awareness and confidence. It will look different for each person, but every person will leave knowing more about themselves and feeling more connected to the world around them.”

The eight-week program, for ages 15 and older, runs from Aug. 3 to Sept. 21, with classes from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Registration is open.

“This program is for anyone who wants to put themselves out there to learn something new,” Davis said. “It can be for anyone who’s trying to understand themselves better or has a particular goal that they want to achieve. Any body and any amount of movement will be welcome.”

Davis said benefits of DMT include decreasing anxiety and depression, increasing body awareness, understanding and creating boundaries, breath work, insight into self and others and more.

According to the American Dance Therapy Association, DMT is, “the psychotherapeutic use of movement and dance to support intellectual, emotional, and motor functions of the body. As a modality of the creative arts therapies, DMT looks at the correlation between movement and emotion.”

Davis received a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in dance at Cleveland State University. She then studied at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y., and received a master’s in dance/movement therapy. Davis said dance/movement therapists must have continued education to maintain registered or board-certified status.

Davis, an Indianapolis resident, said approximately 10 people would be an ideal class size.

“But there is also power in having smaller and larger groups,” Davis said.

To register, visit carmelclayparks.com/programs.