Carmel in brief — June 29, 2020

Military tribute at parade — Past and present members of the military are encouraged to participate in the Centier Bank CarmelFest Parade on July 5 as part of the military tribute grand finale. Family members of those in the military are also welcome to participate, including those who have someone currently serving or have lost a loved one in service. Vehicles will be available for those who cannot walk the two-mile route. To participate, contact Bec Hunter at bec@bechunter.net or call 317-407-1445.

CFD chief joins board –Carmel Fire Dept. Chief David Haboush has joined the Indiana Health Fund’s board of directors. Through individual, business, corporate and community service organization contributions along with foundation grants, IHF works to pay off medical debt for families and individuals who qualify, at no cost to them. Haboush collaborated with IHF Vice President and board member Richard M. Markoff to create the Carmel Firefighters Leadership Program.

Volleyball champion — Incoming Carmel High School freshman Berit Van Beynen was part of the Boiler Juniors 13s volleyball team that won an AAU National Championship on June 21 in Orlando. The team won the 13 Open Division. The accomplishment marked the club’s third national championship. The team finished the season with a record of 81-14.

Military Veterans Hall of Fame — The Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame is accepting applications for its 2021 class to be inducted in the Hall of Fame. The deadline for applicants to be considered as an inductee is Aug. 1, 2021. Nominees must have been born in Indiana, entered military service from Indiana or lived in Indiana for a minimum of five years. They must also have received an honorable discharge from U.S. military service and have no felony convictions. To nominate a veteran, visit imvhof.com/nominate.

Golf fundraiser — AECOM Hunt will hold its annual charity golf outing on Sept. 9 to support the Assistance League of Indianapolis. Organizers are accepting sponsorships and donations. Learn more at alindy.org/charity-golf-outing.html.

Pups & Pints — Clay Terrace is hosting the fifth annual Pups & Pints series from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the third Friday of each month through October at the shopping center’s dog park, 14395 Clay Terrace Blvd. Participants can socialize with other dog owners at the free event and purchase beer from Bier Brewery. Water will be available for the pups.

Bike sharing resumes — The Carmel Bike Share program has relaunched under a new vendor, Movatic. To access the bikes, users must download an app from Movatic. The bikes cost $1.50 per half hour to rent with a cap of $24 for up to a 24-hour period. A $30 annual fee includes unlimited rides under one hour, with additional hours being charged at $1.50 per half-hour to a maximum of $24 for up to a 24-hour period.

Pedal Perks — Hamilton County Tourism’s Pedal Perks promotion returned this month for its fourth year. The goal is to incentivize locals and visitors to explore Hamilton County by bicycle. From May 1 through Oct. 31, more than 30 participating Hamilton County businesses are offering deals and discounts redeemable on a smartphone. Visit PedalPerks.org to learn more and register.

Host families needed — ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is looking for local families to host students age 15 to 18 for the next academic year. Students come from all over the world and have received scholarships to study in the U.S. To learn more or fill out an application to become a host family, call 1-800-736-1760 or visit host.asse.com.

HCSWCD photo contest — The Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting submissions for the seventh annual photography contest from amateur photographers throughout Hamilton County in youth and adult categories. Each participant can submit up to five entries showcasing the contest theme – Nature’s Renewal. Digital files and entry forms must be submitted by June 29. New this year, People’s Choice Award winners in each of the categories will receive a $50 prize. A panel of judges will choose additional winners for a total of four winners to be honored. Photo entries will be showcased at the Hamilton County 4-H Fair July 15 to 19. Learn more at hamiltonswcd.org/photo-contest.

Weed Wranglers — The Hamilton County Invasive Species Partnership will debut Weed Wranglers events this year to remove invasive species at various locations. Volunteers will learn how to manage a targeted invasive species and work as part of a collaborative effort to improve a natural area. Learn more at hcinvasives.org/weedwrangle. Registration is required.

Spectrum coming to Clay Terrace — Spectrum, which offers devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile, will open in Clay Terrace this summer. The store will be next to T-Mobile and Bella Pizza. Learn more at clayterrace.com.

Now open — Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened June 21 at 110 W. Main St. in Carmel. Rita’s Italian Ice is made fresh daily and available in a rotating daily selection from more than 90 flavors. The new location features a walk-up window, the first in the area, for guests to enjoy treats as they walk through the district.

Franciscan retirement — Peter Murphy, vice president and chief operating officer of Franciscan Health Mooresville and Franciscan Health Carmel, retired June 4 after 26 years of service. Joining Franciscan in 1990, he served at St. James Health in Chicago Heights as executive vice president/chief operating officer and then as divisional president and CEO until 2008. He relocated to central Indiana in 2013 and has served in his current role since that time. In retirement, Murphy plans to stay busy traveling between St. Louis and Mexico and spending more time with family and friends.

State to close COVID testing sites –– The Indiana Dept. of Health will close COVID-19 testing sites run by OptumServe Health Services effective June 30 now that a robust community-led testing network is in place, including pharmacies, providers, clinics and local health departments. Since May 6, 2020, more than 541,000 free COVID-19 tests have been provided at OptumServe sites. Find COVID-19 testing sites at coronavirus.in.gov.