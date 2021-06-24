Zionsville hosts open house for wayfinding plan

The Town of Zionsville has unveiled a Wayfinding Master Plan virtual open house and signage design to inform the public of attractions in Zionsville.

The project started last year to place signs throughout town to help residents and visitors find nearby businesses, trails, attractions and other destinations.

The project is in the design phase. The design concept is what was presented during a wayfinding survey launched in December 2020. The survey, which received nearly 1,000 responses, provided input to help create what town officials craft a cohesive, user-friendly signage system throughout Zionsville. E. Holdings’ design team drafted a full-signage family concept from the survey responses. Town officials have worked with E. Holdings to revise designs and ensure they meet are reflective of the town’s “brand.”

A virtual open house was organized around a combination of videos, graphics, text and questions to inform the public about the project’s background. To participate in the Wayfinding Master Plan virtual open house, visit gettingaroundzville.com/open-house.

“Wayfinding has been an important initiative of our administration,” Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron stated. “The coordinated signage program will encourage residents and visitors to go the distance and discover all the great amenities, shopping and dining experiences Zionsville offers. With your help, we can ensure Zionsville has a new signage system that is informative and complements our town’s sense of place.”

The town has considered a wayfinding system since 2012, when it was recommended in the Economic-Development Strategic Plan. Other studies since then, including the 2014 Comprehensive Plan Amendment Downtown Zionsville Market Study Parking Analysis and the 2016 Zionsville Strategic Trails Implementation Plan, also recommended such a plan, according to town officials.

“The town has always provided some level of wayfinding signage,” said Wayne DeLong, the town’s director of planning and economic development. “You can see it today along our trail system and in the downtown (area). What is proposed, however, in this new program is to have a cohesive design that knits the community together across all 67 square miles. In 2012, the town was 53-square miles. In 2016, the town was 67 square miles, so the town has been growing. So, the plan that was written in 2012 is outdated simply because we are a bigger community than we were. This is revisiting that topic but (it is) based upon our current size and ultimately looking to create a program that is designed for our entire community.”

The town will begin designing and installing signs throughout town after the open house and when signage designs are complete. But DeLong said installing the process will take time and that the town would need to budget for the cost of the signs. A timetable has not been established.

“This would be a multi-year roll out,” DeLong said. “You wouldn’t replace brand new signs that were new five years ago, but year over year you budget a certain amount of money, whatever that is, to replace the aging signs.”