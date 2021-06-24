Blasting off: Westfield Rocks the 4th returns after 1-year hiatus

After a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Westfield Rocks the 4th celebration will return in force.

The festival, previously a one-day event, will be a weeklong this year.

“As a growing community, we are adapting to the desires of our residents, and people want to be out and celebrate more than ever,” City of Westfield Communications Director Vicki Duncan Gardner said. “We have a desire from the community and we have a desire from the events team to do more. I think this is going to be a precursor for the kind of neat and innovative events that (the city events team is) going to bring to the (Grand Junction) plaza. They really want the community to feel a part of that culture, and you create that culture by having events like this.”

Events began June 28. Upcoming events this week are Frisbee at Freedom Trail Park June 29 and an Indy Eleven Night at 6 p.m. July 1. Frisbee at Freedom Trail Park will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at the park, 500 Deer Walk Trace.

“It’s going to be like Top Golf, and we are going to have zones spray painted on the field,” City of Westfield Community Events Coordinator Kelley Wells said. “Participants stand on the field in a spot and throw a Frisbee into the certain zones. They get a certain amount of points depending on the zone they’re thrown into, and you can accumulate points and redeem those for prizes available.”

The festival portion of the event will be July 2-4 at Grand Park. The other events will take place around the community. During the festival portion, there will be vendors, a kids’ zone and live entertainment each day. The kids’ zone will feature inflatables, games, slides and other activities.

“The kids’ zone has always been free in the past, but this year we are charging because we expanded the festival over three days,” Wells said.

Single-day tickets for the kids’ zone are $10 per child, and for the entire weekend are $15 per child. Kids 5 and younger are admitted free.

Fireworks will be launched at 10 p.m. July 4. They will be launched between fields D1 and F6. Although they can be viewed anywhere in the park, the city is selling preferred parking lot tickets for Lot G for $10 per vehicle. The other parking lots are free. There’s a limited number of preferred parking tickets, and they are available at westfieldwelcome.com/calendar/westfield-rocks-the-4th/.

Other events at Grand Park during Westfield Rocks the 4th include the Frank’s Franks Hot Dog Eating Competition, $5 pony rides and an Indianapolis AlleyCats Ultimate Frisbee Game July 3. There will be no car show this year. Nearly 20 vendors will sell food, alcohol, retail items and other products.

For more, visit westfieldwelcome.com/calendar/westfield-rocks-the-4th/.

Schedule of events

July 2: The festival runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Live entertainment will feature Mark and Christina from 5 to 7 p.m. and Heartstone Crossing from 7 to 9 p.m. Pony rides will be available from 6 to 8 p.m., and the kids’ zone and vendors will be available throughout the evening. July 3: The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Live entertainment will feature Master Yoo’s Tae Kwon Do demonstration from 11:30 a.m. to noon, live music by Indy’s Island Party from noon to 1:30 p.m. and live music by The Andy Schomburg Band from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The Colts in Motion traveling museum will be available, as will the kids’ zone and pony rides. July 4: The festival runs from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Live entertainment will feature a presentation of colors and singing of the national anthem from 6:15 to 6:30 p.m.; live music by The Phone Club Band from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.; the Frank’s Franks Hot Dog Eating Competition from 7:45 to 8 p.m.; an address from Mayor Andy Cook from 8:15 to 8:30 p.m.; live music by the Jai Baker Trio from 8:30 to 10 p.m.; and fireworks at 10 p.m. Kids’ zone activities and vendors will be available throughout the day. Pony rides will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m.