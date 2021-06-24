Noblesville Schools Education Foundation receives $70,000 grant

The Noblesville Schools Education Foundation recently received $70,000 from the United Way of Central Indiana. The grant is part of a UWCI initiative to support families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six Hamilton County education foundations were awarded the unrestricted grants, totaling $300,000. The grants were funded by the Lilly Endowment.

According to a media release from NSEF, the money will be used to enhance mental health resources for Noblesville Schools staff and students, including providing direct financial support to individuals in need so they can best access appropriate care.

“Noblesville Schools Education Foundation plays a key role in connecting community resources to our staff and students to ensure success,” NSEF Executive Director Adriann Young said. “This grant from United Way of Central Indiana is a great example of that mission to directly support our school community. We believe these grant dollars will have a significant impact for our families that are struggling as a result of the pandemic.”

Noblesville Schools Mental Health Coordinator Michele Whaley said mental health services can be difficult to access for many families.

“This money will help reduce barriers for our community,” Whaley said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has created multiple difficulties for students and families, and this money will allow us to support those in need.”