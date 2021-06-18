PrimeLife Enrichment selects roaring ‘20s theme for annual event

PrimeLife Enrichment’s annual “Life’s a Journey” fundraiser has a different theme each year, and for 2021 it will be “Puttin’ on the Glitz” with a Roaring ‘20s theme. The event will be at 6:30 p.m. June 26 at Lucas Estate, 11453 Ditch Rd., Carmel.

PrimeLife Enrichment Assistant Director Cindy Schembre said the event will honor health care workers to thank them for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had such a rough year last year, and our clientele, our members and people we serve are, generally speaking, in that 60- to 95-age range,” Schembre said. “They are the ones who were the most vulnerable during COVID, so we made a conscious decision to do something to thank the people who took care of our people.”

PrimeLife Enrichment is an activity and resource center specializing in programs designed to enhance the quality of life for seniors in Hamilton County.

Each hospital in Hamilton County nominated a health care employee to be honored during the Heroes of Hope portion of the event.

“We will be presenting them with an award, have a private cocktail party for them and we will ask someone from their organization to come speak about why they nominated them,” Schembre said.

“Puttin’ on the Glitz” will follow the recognition event. Tickets are $100 and include cocktails, dinner, a silent auction, a live auction and live music.

To purchase tickets, visit primelifeenrichment.org.