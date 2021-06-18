Current Publishing
The Christkindlmarkt is open through Dec. 23.

Carmel Christkindlmarkt to return after year off

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt will return for the holiday season after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The holiday market featuring food and gift vendors will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m. and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m. from Nov. 20 to through Dec. 24.

“We hated to have to close last year, but the safety of our residents and visitors was our top priority,” Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard stated. “We are thrilled that this incredible attraction, that visitors from all over the Midwest have enjoyed by the tens of thousands, is back and will be live this coming holiday season.”

The Ice at Carter Green will also open Nov. 20. It will be open 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Learn more at carmelchristkindlmarkt.com and theiceatcartergreen.com.

