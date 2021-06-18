Chef Paul Wahlberg to greet guests at Carmel Wahlburgers June 22 

Chef Paul Wahlberg will greet guests at the Wahlburgers restaurant in Carmel beginning at 11 a.m. June 22.

Wahlberg was unable to attend the grand opening of the restaurant on April 26, but that week he announced that he planned to visit the Carmel location soon.

The 4,000-square-foot restaurant at 1200 S. Range Line Rd. in The Proscenium mixed-use development was founded by Whalberg, who co-owns the chain with two of his eight siblings: actors and musicians Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg, who was also a founding member of New Kids on the Block. The restaurant and family were featured in the reality-TV show, “Wahlburgers,” which aired on A&E from 2014 to 2019.

The Carmel Wahlburgers, which is franchised, is the company’s first in Indiana and the 50th in the nation.

Wahlburgers is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Learn more at Wahlburgers.com.