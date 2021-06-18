ATI Drive-In Theatre concert postponed to June 20

The Actors Theatre of Indiana’s Drive-In Theatre set for Feb 18 has been moved to 8 p.m. Feb. 20 at Carmel’s Monon Square Shopping Center due to the expected thunderstorms. The show will feature a tribute to Father’s Day by ATI co-founders Judy Fitzgerald, Cynthia Collins and Don Farrell. The ATI trio will sing songs that were favorites of their fathers. They’ll be joined by Brandon Alstott, who Johnny Cash in ATI’s production of “Million Dollar Quartet.” Tickets can be exchanged for tickets to the July 16 Drive-in Theatre featuring summer fun favorites by emailing Meg Osborne at meg@megpromo.com. Or email Osborne for a refund by June 21. For more, visit atistage.org.
ATI Drive-In Theatre concert postponed to June 200
