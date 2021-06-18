Hamilton County offers sandbags for potential flooding; parks department cancels June 18 concert

As severe storms roll toward Indiana, Hamilton County is taking preventative actions.

Hamilton County Emergency Management issued a press release June 17 stating there was a growing concern with severe weather followed by heavy rainfall June 18. The weather could lead to flash floods, so the group is offering free sandbags.

The sandbags are available at Household Hazardous Waste Center, 1717 S. Pleasant St., Noblesville and are available 24/7 on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents must load sandbags themselves.

The Hamilton County Parks Dept. also is taking action by canceling its Cool Creek Concert Series June 18 concert, in which Barometer Soup, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band, was scheduled to perform. The make-up date for the concert is to be determined.

The county is expecting winds to reach 60-plus miles per hour. For more, visit hamiltoncounty.in.gov/232/Flooding-Sandbags.