Where’s Amy attends Zoobilation

Where’s Amy attended the June 11 Indianapolis Zoo’s Zoobilation 2021 Bayou Bash. Guests enjoyed cocktails, wine and other drinks while devouring samples of the best culinary creations from local popular restaurants. The annual fundraiser provides care and feeding of nearly 1,400 animals and 47,000 plants and funds education programs and conservation initiatives. The night included live music, dancing and an opportunity to see all the animals, including the new American alligators and Orinoco crocodiles exhibits. Hands-down, this is one of the hottest tickets in town.

