Current Publishing
Airtron
You are at:»»»Letter: Invest in solar for financial, societal benefits

Letter: Invest in solar for financial, societal benefits

0
By on Letters to the Editor

Editor,

In 2017, our family installed rooftop solar on our Carmel home. We are so glad we did, both from a financial and a societal standpoint.

Financially, we paid about $10,000 (after applying the federal tax credit) to meet the energy needs of our 3,600-square-foot home. Our Duke Energy bill was reduced from $1,300 to less than $100 per year (thanks to net metering). Anticipated payback is nine years. Factoring in future energy rate increases, the payback is even quicker.

Societally, rooftop solar installation is the most significant contribution we have made to combating the environmental sustainability challenge. While we have made other changes, this investment has the greatest impact on reducing greenhouse gases.

Now is the time to invest in solar. The 26 percent federal tax credit is available through 2022. Indiana’s net metering expires in June 2022, unless our representatives act to extend the credits. For more, visit carmelgreen.org or solarunitedneighbors.org/hamiltoncounty.

Cindy Muse, Carmel

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts