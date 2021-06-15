Letter: Invest in solar for financial, societal benefits

Editor,

In 2017, our family installed rooftop solar on our Carmel home. We are so glad we did, both from a financial and a societal standpoint.

Financially, we paid about $10,000 (after applying the federal tax credit) to meet the energy needs of our 3,600-square-foot home. Our Duke Energy bill was reduced from $1,300 to less than $100 per year (thanks to net metering). Anticipated payback is nine years. Factoring in future energy rate increases, the payback is even quicker.

Societally, rooftop solar installation is the most significant contribution we have made to combating the environmental sustainability challenge. While we have made other changes, this investment has the greatest impact on reducing greenhouse gases.

Now is the time to invest in solar. The 26 percent federal tax credit is available through 2022. Indiana’s net metering expires in June 2022, unless our representatives act to extend the credits. For more, visit carmelgreen.org or solarunitedneighbors.org/hamiltoncounty.

Cindy Muse, Carmel