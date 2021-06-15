Fishers teen dives onto U.S. Olympic team

Fishers teen Tyler Downs won the 3-meter springboard competition at the June 13 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis to earn a trip to the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Downs, 17, defeated a pair of former Olympians, David Boudia of Noblesville and Michael Hixon, to secure one of the two spots on the men’s Olympic diving team. Andrew Capobianco of Indiana University finished second to earn the other spot.

Downs scored 1333.75 points, 14.35 points higher than Capobianco and 18.8 than Boudia, a three-time Olympian. The Olympic Games begin July 23 and conclude Aug. 8.

“I had no expectations going into this competition, just to have fun and that’s what I did. I dove my best and made it onto the Olympic team,” Downs said on NBC after securing his spot on Team USA.

Downs, originally from St. Louis, moved to Fishers for training purposes. He will continue his diving career in the fall at Purdue University, where Boudia will be one of his coaches. Boudia is a four-time Olympic medalist.