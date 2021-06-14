Current Publishing
Airtron
You are at:»»»Blueprint for Improvement: Lakefront living in Carmel
After

Blueprint for Improvement: Lakefront living in Carmel

0
By on Blueprint For Improvement

This 1997 home is in Carmel’s Bayhill neighborhood. The new homeowners wanted to update the exterior to enjoy the home’s prime spot on the water.

Before

  • The wood decking and stairs were replaced with Trex composite decking, which is durable and virtually maintenance-free.
  • The deck’s “cocktail” rail provides room for beverages or small plates; low voltage lighting adds ambiance when the sun goes down.
  • A custom-built dog gate was added at the top of the stairs.
  • Fresh paint and a new roof complete this stunning renovation.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts