Blueprint for Improvement: Lakefront living in Carmel

This 1997 home is in Carmel’s Bayhill neighborhood. The new homeowners wanted to update the exterior to enjoy the home’s prime spot on the water.

The wood decking and stairs were replaced with Trex composite decking, which is durable and virtually maintenance-free.

The deck’s “cocktail” rail provides room for beverages or small plates; low voltage lighting adds ambiance when the sun goes down.

A custom-built dog gate was added at the top of the stairs.

Fresh paint and a new roof complete this stunning renovation.