Blueprint for Improvement: Lakefront living in Carmel

This 1997 home is in Carmel’s Bayhill neighborhood. The new homeowners wanted to update the exterior to enjoy the home’s prime spot on the water.
- The wood decking and stairs were replaced with Trex composite decking, which is durable and virtually maintenance-free.
- The deck’s “cocktail” rail provides room for beverages or small plates; low voltage lighting adds ambiance when the sun goes down.
- A custom-built dog gate was added at the top of the stairs.
- Fresh paint and a new roof complete this stunning renovation.