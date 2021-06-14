At the table with Anna: The Hamilton Bar & Grille at Chatham Hills

Where to go: The Hamilton Bar & Grille at Chatham Hills

Address: 1100 Chatham Hills Blvd., Westfield

What to get: Seared scallops

Price: $32



Anna’s take: Chatham Hills is a beautiful venue with endless opportunities for fun and food. While touring the facility with a guest, I saw the beautiful pool with a swim-up bar, an indoor bowling center, event space and other amenities, as well as two restaurants inside the club. We dined at The Hamilton Bar & Grille, which was the epitome of fine dining. We started our meal with seared ahi tuna ($17), arranged in the shape of a flower, Cajun-rubbed and seared, with honey tataki sauce with rose sugar and wasabi. The sauce was smeared on the plate and with a savory caramel consistency that I dipped my fork in to taste again and again. We also tried the braised beef egg rolls ($16) — crispy bites of braised short rib, mozzarella cheese and creamy horseradish and sweet chili sauce for dipping. Each bite had a satisfying crunch. For the main event, I had seared scallops, which featured four pan-seared jumbo scallops bathing in a red pepper coulis and dotted with pomegranate seeds, topped with refreshing slices of jicama and peppers. It was a great change of pace to enjoy a scallop dish with a red sauce rather than an oil base or white sauce. The pomegranate seeds added bursts of flavor to the smooth dish. For dessert, I tried the tres leches cake ($10), a towering, layered cake with strawberries, a three-milk blend and whipped cream. Although the tres leches cake was my favorite, I also tried the salted caramel chocolate bomb ($12) — a salted caramel-chocolate brownie encased in a chocolate sphere with vanilla bean ice cream and a warm chocolate sauce to melt the sphere.

Suggested pairings: Orin Swift Mannequin Chardonnay, $56 per bottle

Editor’s note: Only Chatham Hills members can dine at The Hamilton Bar & Grille and other restaurants within the club. The restaurants are not open to the general public. For more, visit chathamhills.com/membership/membership-opportunities.