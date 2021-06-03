Civic Theatre starts new podcast Civic’ly Speaking June 3

The Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre has announced their new podcast, Civic’ly Speaking.

Civic’ly Speaking will cover what is going on at the theatre and includes appearances from several different guests. The first two episodes of the podcast were released June 3. All upcoming podcast episodes will be released every Thursday at noon on all major podcast platforms such as Spotify, Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Earwolf. Links to each episode will also be available at civictheatre.org.

The two hosts of the podcast are Michael J. Lasley and Tessa Montgomery. Lasley is the executive artistic director at Civic and has been with the theatre for more than 30 years. Montgomery was once a Jr. Civic kid and is now the marketing and media manager at Civic. The podcast is produced by Civic’s digital platforms manager, Karaline Feller.

In the first episode, Lasley and Montgomery discuss the upcoming 2021-22 season. They talk about what to expect from each of the main stage shows for the season as well as the different educational offerings from Jr. Civic and the Young Artists’ Program (YAP).

The second episode is about Civic’s Education Fundraiser on June 10. This episode features two guests: Director of Music & Education Brent E. Marty and Director of Development & Administration Julia Bonnett.