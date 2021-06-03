The Cool Creek Summer Concert Series returns with some old favorites and a newly formed band,

“We always attempt to provide a mix of confirmed favorites and performers we’ve researched and feel our loyal fans would enjoy like Barometer Soup,” said Don Nicholls, resource development specialist for Hamilton County Parks and Recreation. “So far, that formula has proven successful. The staff is excited and anxious to see how this year plays out.”

The series, at Cool Creek Park in Westfield, opens June 11 with Dave and Rae. The series follows with:

June 18, Barometer Soup

July 9, 45 RPM

July 16, The Doo! Band

July 30, Stella Luna and the Satellites

Aug. 6, The Flying Toasters.

Barometer Soup, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band which was formed earlier this year, features Tim Wright of the Wright Brothers, and Steve Greenberg, Current Publishing co-founder, as primary vocalists. The band features Dane Clark, who has played drums for John Mellencamp since 1996, and Randy Melson, Sandi Patty’s bassist.

The 12-member band is set up as a near replica of Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band.

“We believe the Parrot Head Nation will be out in force at the park for this concert,” Nicholls said of Barometer Soup.

The 2020 series was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At this time, we are hoping to put on the concerts without crowd restrictions,” Nicholls said. “We will be paying close attention to state and local health officials’ recommendations. One thing 2020 taught everyone responsible for planning community events is to expect the unexpected. Even though we hope the worst of the pandemic is behind us, HCPR is not assuming anything and refuses to let its guard down. The event planning team has made, and continues to make, decisions related to concert activities designed to keep not only everyone safe, but comfortable as well.”

The concerts begin at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. Admission is $5. Children 12 and under are admitted free.