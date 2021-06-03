Clay Terrace concert series starts June 3

The LadyBug 11th annual Summer Concert Series opens June 3 with Groove Smash at The Lawn at Clay Terrace. This year’s main stage acts will begin at 7 p.m. each Thursday, with the warm-up act on the community side stage set from 6 to 6:45 p.m. It is sponsored by Carmel Music Academy.

Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. The VIP Tent, presented by Prodigy Burger and Bar, will offer signature summer concert series cocktails.

The rest of the concert series lineup includes: June 10: Stella Luna & the Satellites; June 17: Dave & Rae; June 24: Endless Summer Band; July 1: Toy Factory; July 8: Jambox; July 15: Dwight Lightning and the Conch City All Stars; July 22: Big Rosco & The Hammers; and July 29: My Yellow Rickshaw.

The rain date is Aug. 5. The series is sponsored by LadyBug Pest and Wildlife Control.