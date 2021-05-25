InCycle Strength reboots with grand reopening

The timing couldn’t have been much worse.

InCycle Strength launched in June 2020 in Carmel City Center.

“Not knowing we would be set to open smack dab in the middle of a pandemic,” owner Cathy Miller said. “So, we opened to little or no fanfare, and we’ve been really trying to basically stay afloat the past year. Opening up a fitness business was bad timing, so what we decided to do is relaunch and hopefully bring attention and excitement to what we know is a great add-on to InCycle.”

The grand reopening celebration for InCycle Strength is May 28-29. The business is across the plaza from InCycle, an indoor cycling studio that Miller opened in May 2013.

“It’s still a secret because so many people haven’t been working out outside their house for the last year,” Miller said of InCycle Strength. “We’re going to use 2021 as our do-over.”

Miller said she anticipated 20 people in the class before the pandemic.

“We had limited this entire year to 10 people, and many times we didn’t even have that,” Miller said. “We stayed open, but it wasn’t easy, just as it hasn’t been easy for a lot of businesses.”

InCycle Strength offers TRX, or Total Resistance Exercises, along with strength circuit training and core strength training.

There is a 30-30 class, which is 30 minutes of InCycle, followed by 30 minutes of InCycle Strength.

InCycle is a cardio-based workout.

“My thought was, why not add the element to add strength training in conjunction with the cardio to become more of a one-stop gym?” Miller said. “They didn’t need to go to different gyms to get the strength component.”

InCycle offers group classes and personal training.

Classes include barre fusion, using a typical ballet bar. In June, InCycle Strength will add a mat Pilates stretch and strength class.

As part of the celebration, Miller is holding an InCycle 45-minute donation ride from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the plaza of City Center and asking riders to donate healthy snacks for kids for the summer and/or a monetary donation. Food and monetary proceeds will benefit the Carmel United Methodist Church food pantry. The bicycles will be placed outside of InCycle Strength. Macy Berglund, the daughter of one of the instructors, will sing and play acoustic guitar from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There will be prize drawings, and InCycle gear will be raffled. Included are tours and demonstrations of the strength circuits and equipment.

For more, incycleindy.com.