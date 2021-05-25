Current Publishing
The chicken & waffle at Sahm’s Ale House in the Village of West Clay is savory and sweet. (Photo by Anna Skinner)  

At the table with Anna: Sahm’s Ale House

0
By on Restaurants

Where to go: Sahm’s Ale House

Address: 12819 E. New Market St., Carmel

What to get: Chicken & waffle

Price: $10.99

Anna’s take: I had never been to Sahm’s Ale House, which is nestled in the Village of West Clay in Carmel, but I’m sure glad I visited. I went for brunch on a Sunday and ordered the chicken & waffle, which is not something I would typically order but I was craving something savory and sweet. The dish is a homemade waffle made with bacon and cheddar cheese and topped with cinnamon honey butter, Nashville chicken tenders and maple syrup. I ordered a side of hash browns and also a piece of coffee cake, which, although rather small, was quite delicious. I was very impressed with the quality of the food for the price, and I would suggest strolling around the Village of West Clay afterward to see the beautiful houses, or stop by Danny Boy Beer Works, also in West Clay, for a flight of beer to top off brunch.

