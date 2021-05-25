Current Publishing
Mayor Scott Fadness flanked by other contributors on the Geist Waterfront Park project. (Photo courtesy of Fishers Parks)

Construction begins on Geist Waterfront Park

Fishers Community

Groundbreaking on the Geist Waterfront Park occurred May 7. The multidimensional park near the Olio Road bridge in Fishers is a $15.7 million project that is scheduled to be complete in 2040.

“I think what we’re creating here is truly an opportunity for our entire community to enjoy, just a truly wonderful natural amenity,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said during a groundbreaking ceremony. “The vision and the collaboration that has happened to get to this point, to develop something that’s complimentary to the neighborhood, that accentuates the natural environment that is here, and that is a vision that can be built out over the next several decades, is really a fun, exciting thing to be here and break ground on.”

A concept drawing of what the Geist Waterfront Park might look like. (Photo courtesy of browning day)

When finished, the park will have a beach, canoe and kayaking launch; lawn space for activities and leisure; and trails and playscapes for children. The space, formerly used by Irving Materials, Inc. covers 70 acres.

“I just want to give a thank you to everyone that’s been part of this team to make this happen and get us to this point,” Fishers Parks and Recreation Directory Sarah Sandquist said. “We’ve got our team from Meyer Najem, Browning Day and A&F Engineering. It’s just been a really incredible team working together over the last year to get together a design and construction plans and really to start building this park.”

