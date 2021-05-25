Westfield woman creates sleepover party business

It started two years ago when Heather Halliburton wanted to make her daughter’s eighth birthday special.

The Westfield resident admitted she got a bit carried away with preparations. Amid sewing fabrics and awaiting Amazon orders for the party, she realized it could be a side business.

“I realized it’s something we could do as a family to supplement our incomes,” she said.

She told a friend and showed him pictures. His 9-year-old daughter wanted the same party.

“It took off from there with Facebook posts,” said Halliburton, a human resources executive.

So, Wonderland Sleepovers was launched with the purpose of turning ordinary sleepovers into unforgettable experiences. The sleepover parties, which include individualized tents with full adult-sized mattress, can be for a variety of occasions. Mattress pads, sheets, blankets, fairy lights, breakfast trays and themed accessories are included.

“We charge on the amount of tents that are ordered, and we also offer party favors,” Halliburton said.

Halliburton, who has 20 tents, said most parties have four to eight tents.

Clients can choose one of 10 themes, such as “Sweet Dreams,” “Star Wars,” “Summer Fun” and “Harry Potter.”

Halliburton’s daughter, Alexis, now 10, is a key consultant on the themes. Halliburton’s husband, Scott, helps with operations.

“One of the catalysts for me wanting to start the business was my own personal interest in trying an entrepreneurial path as well as modeling that for Alexis,” Halliburton said.

Wonderland Sleepovers serves all of Hamilton County, Zionsville and northern Indianapolis.

Although the business understandably slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has started to pick up again.

Although younger children, preteen and teen boys and girls have been the primary market, Wonderland Sleepovers, Halliburton said she is expanding offerings this summer to include an outdoor package designed for adult entertaining, including glamping, graduation parties, weddings and baby showers.

During the summer with school out, Halliburton said she gets more requests for weekday sleepover parties.

For more, visit wonderlandsleepovers.com.