The Historic Ambassador House adds virtual tour of gardens

The Ambassador House is launching a new QR code for its Heritage Gardens during a June 13 event that also will feature tours of the house and property.

The QR code takes visitors on a virtual tour of the gardens, made up of plants and flowers that are either time-period appropriate or native to central Indiana. The code provides the location, common name, scientific name and other distinguishing traits for all of the plants that are part of the heritage garden.

“We have lots of native plants that have been in the area, in many cases, for hundreds of years. This is where they thrive,” said Carolyn McMahon, a Master Gardener who volunteers at the Ambass. “There’s an interesting (group of) three plants, one type, on the hillside, and it goes back to 1898, and it’s the plant that the original aspirin was made out of.”

On June 13, the Ambassador House, 10598 Eller Rd., will officially launch the QR code for the gardens from 2 to 5 p.m. The event is free, although donations are encouraged.

The home earned its “ambassador” name from its original residents, Addison and India Harris. Addison Harris was the United States’ ambassador to Austria-Hungary from 1899 to 1901. It is one of the rare historical homes in Fishers.