Officials break ground on RLL facility

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Zionsville and state officials broke ground May 18 on what will be the automotive company’s new headquarters at the northeast corner of Creek Way and 106th Street in Zionsville. The project will create an expected 73 new jobs by the end of 2024, according to the company. The 100,000-square-foot facility will occupy 13.32 acres and will allow RLL to consolidate its existing operations in Brownsburg and Ohio. Company officials expect the facility to be fully operational by spring 2022. Above, from left, Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron, RLL co-owner Michael Lanigan, RLL co-owner Bobby Rahal and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb break ground on the facility on May 18.