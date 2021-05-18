Current Publishing
Airtron
You are at:»»»Officials break ground on RLL facility

Officials break ground on RLL facility

0
By on Zionsville Business Local

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Zionsville and state officials broke ground May 18 on what will be the automotive company’s new headquarters at the northeast corner of Creek Way and 106th Street in Zionsville. The project will create an expected 73 new jobs by the end of 2024, according to the company. The 100,000-square-foot facility will occupy 13.32 acres and will allow RLL to consolidate its existing operations in Brownsburg and Ohio. Company officials expect the facility to be fully operational by spring 2022. Above, from left, Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron, RLL co-owner Michael Lanigan, RLL co-owner Bobby Rahal and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb break ground on the facility on May 18.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts

×