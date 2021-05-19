Hamilton County Health Dept. to close mass vaccination clinic

After several months of encouraging residents to receive COVID-19 immunizations, the Hamilton County Health Dept. plans to close its mass vaccination clinic at the 4-H Fairgrounds in Noblesville and offer smaller clinics in its place.

The mass site’s operations will end July 2. The last day to schedule appointments for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine is June 7.

“Recent numbers of fully vaccinated people in our community and a noticeable decline in future appointments have allowed us to begin scaling down our mass clinic operations,” HCHD Administrator Jason LeMaster stated.

Pop-up community clinics will be scheduled when the mass site closes. The HCHD has not announced dates, times and locations for pop-up clinics.

“There’s been a big push to demobilize mass clinics across the state and start pushing smaller clinics, taking the vaccine to the where the people are,” LeMaster stated. “Working from our office again will also allow us to get back to our primary role of providing childhood vaccinations alongside the COVID-19 vaccine.”

By the time operations cease at the mass clinic, nearly 55,000 vaccinations will have been administered. If patients receive their first dose of Pfizer as a walk-in after the June 7 date, they will need to schedule their second dose at another Pfizer location. Appointments can be made through ourshot.in.gov or by calling 2-1-1.