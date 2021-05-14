Carmel Swim Club breaks ground on new facility

The Carmel Swim Club held a groundbreaking May 5 in advance of construction of the Carmel Swim Academy, which will be added on the west side of the Carmel Total Fitness facility at 820 City Center Dr. Groundbreaking participants are, from left, Maggie Mestrich, CSC director of business development; Dan Overbeck, president of Summit Construction; Chris Plumb, CSC head coach and CEO; Dan Klausner, project developer and owner of Carmel Total Fitness; Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard; April Dowdle, partner at GEA Architects; and Marc Griffith, vice president of Veridus Group. The new facility is expected to open in April 2022. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
Carmel Swim Club breaks ground on new facility0
Share.