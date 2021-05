Carmel High School culinary students had a chance to test their culinary skills at the annual Cheftacular event May 10 at Carter Green. Cheftacular featured 13 CHS culinary students who were paired with 13 local chefs. The student/chef pairs were tasked with creating a recipe using a signature ingredient, which were later judged by a panel of judges. (Photos by Anna Skinner)

