Officials from Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation, Clay Township and the City of Carmel gathered May 12 at Carey Grove Park to celebrate renovations completed in January. The park features new playground equipment, year-round bathrooms, a basketball court, permanent outdoor exercise equipment, an expanded parking lot, resurfaced trails and picnic shelters. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) * First Name Select list(s) to subscribe to Morning Briefing

Entertainment

Food/Dining

Breaking News Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact