Get it at Hotel Tango, Zionsville

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. gin

.5 oz. cherry liqueur

.75 oz. lemon juice

.75 oz. aquafaba

.75 oz. rosemary-raspberry simple syrup

Rosemary sprig

Directions:

Dry shake the ingredients, then shake them with ice and double strain into a chilled wine glass. Garnish with a torched rosemary sprig.