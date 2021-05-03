Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Night & Day diversions – May 4, 2020

Night & Day diversions – May 4, 2020

0
By on Event Calendar

‘Light on the Horizon’

Civic Theatre will present “Light on the Horizon” through May 15 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Performances are at 7 p.m. May 7-9. In-person and livestream options are available. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘A Few Good Men’

Civic Theatre’s production of “A Few Good Men” is set for May 7-22 at Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Performances are at 7 p.m. May 7, 2 and 7 p.m. May 8 and 2 p.m. May 9. In-person and livestream options are available. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘Live at the Center’

Starlite Lounge will perform in the “Live at the Center” series at 7:30 p.m. May 6 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts. To register for the free livestream, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre will present “Smoke on the Mountain” from May 4 to June 20. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Westfield Playhouse

Main Street Productions’ performances of “Silent Sky” May 6-16 at Westfield Playhouse. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. May 6-8, 2:30 p.m. May 9. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts

×