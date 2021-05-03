Night & Day diversions – May 4, 2020

‘Light on the Horizon’

Civic Theatre will present “Light on the Horizon” through May 15 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Performances are at 7 p.m. May 7-9. In-person and livestream options are available. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘A Few Good Men’

Civic Theatre’s production of “A Few Good Men” is set for May 7-22 at Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Performances are at 7 p.m. May 7, 2 and 7 p.m. May 8 and 2 p.m. May 9. In-person and livestream options are available. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘Live at the Center’

Starlite Lounge will perform in the “Live at the Center” series at 7:30 p.m. May 6 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts. To register for the free livestream, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre will present “Smoke on the Mountain” from May 4 to June 20. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Westfield Playhouse

Main Street Productions’ performances of “Silent Sky” May 6-16 at Westfield Playhouse. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. May 6-8, 2:30 p.m. May 9. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.