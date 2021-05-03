At the table with Anna: The Stave

Where to go: The Stave



Address: 5711 McCracken Pike, Frankfort, Ky.



What to get: The Stave Burger



Price: $14

Anna’s take: This is At the Table with Anna’s Bourbon Trail edition. I went on the Bourbon Trail a few weeks ago with my older brother Matthew, and although there will be a full story in a future edition about which distilleries we tried, what we liked, what to be sure to do, how to arrive at each destination safely, etc., there’s simply too much information for just one story, so I thought I would summarize the food in one of the At the Table with Anna columns. The Stave takes the top spot, although we did eat at several places like Troll Pub Below the Bridge in Louisville and Bourbon on Main in Frankfort. The Stave is a tiny bourbon bar in Frankfort, Ky., conveniently placed between two of the distilleries we visited (Woodford Reserve and Castle and Key). The Stave is small and dark on the inside, with lots of cute lights and a stocked bourbon bar, but we sat on the wrap-around porch because it was a gorgeous day. We ordered bourbon cocktails that were made with orange juice and ginger beer, and we both got the Stave Burger ($14). Pimento cheese is apparently a big thing in Kentucky, and this one-third-pound burger was slathered in a house recipe of the stuff. It also had candied pork belly, which could be a dessert all on its own, and pickled onion served on a toasted potato bun. Tip for all backyard grillers: toast your buns. I got a side of potato salad, and scarfed it down quickly, it was that good.

If you find yourself near Frankfort, Ky., stop at The Stave. I do encourage you to call ahead and reserve a spot because Kentucky is a bit behind Indiana on loosening COVID-19 restrictions, and it’s a very small restaurant. So, be sure to save yourself a seat and make a reservation. Cheers!