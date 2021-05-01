Current Publishing
From left, 5280 Bistro chef Joseph Hsu and Carmel High School student Isabel Ros prepare Brussels sprout spaetzle during the 2019 Cheftacular. (File photo)

Cheftacular pairs students with chefs in tasty competition

By Ashleigh Swan

Cheftacular, a culinary tasting event, is back this year from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 10 at Carter Green just south of the Palladium.

The event is presented by Carmel Culinary Boosters, a nonprofit, parent-led support group for CHS Culinary Arts students.

Cheftacular will feature 13 CHS culinary arts students and 13 local chefs from restaurants such as Prime 47, Matt the Millers and Anthony’s Chophouse.

To make the best dish, each student will be paired with a chef and receive a signature ingredient provided by local vendors. Ingredients include whole duck, radishes, brown eggs and strawberries.

A panel of judges will try each dish and determine a winner. The students who create the top three dishes will receive a scholarship to Sullivan University in Louisville for Culinary Arts.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to judge dishes for the Audience Choice Award.

Besides CHS culinary arts students, other CHS students are involved with planning the event, such as decor and ensuring community COVID guidelines are met.

The event will include a silent auction. Proceeds will be donated to the Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank and the CHS culinary arts program.

“This event is about the students, raising money and giving back to the community,” said Chaya Reich, president of Carmel Culinary Boosters.

Learn more and purchase tickets at event.ontaptickets.com/events/cheftacular-an-evening-in-the-garden-5-10-2021.

