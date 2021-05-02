National Day of Prayer gathering set for May 6 at Carmel City Hall

By Grady Michael Gaynor

Members of the community are invited to join and observe the National Day of Prayer from noon to 1 p.m. May 6 at Carmel City Hall at 1 Civic Square.

After being put on hold last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the theme of this year’s observance comes from 2 Corinthians 3:17: “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”

The National Day of Prayer has been observed nationwide annually since signed into law by President Harry Truman in 1952. In 1988, under President Ronald Reagan, the first Thursday of May was designated for the day of prayer. The event was not observed in Carmel until 1992 under the mayorship of Jane Reiman.

The National Day of Prayer will begin with opening remarks by Mayor Jim Brainard and a rendition of “God Bless America” by Phil Johnston. Following the opening ceremonies, Chairman Dave Forbes will lead attendees in prayer.

“The National Day of Prayer is an organized, focused day on praying for all the needs of our country, our state and our city,” Forbes said. “I’m hoping for 50 to 60 or more people from the faith community to gather, from backgrounds of different beliefs, but yet still focused on crying out and praying to God that he will bless America and meet her needs.”

The COVID-19 protocols set in place by the city will be observed to ensure the gathering is as safe as possible. General information and the locations of other gatherings can be found at nationaldayofprayer.org, including information on a national May 6 broadcast.