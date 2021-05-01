Carmel in brief — May 4, 2020

Four-year scholarship awarded — Uredo Agada, a senior at Carmel High School, has received the four-year Morehead-Cain scholarship to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill beginning in the fall of 2021. Agada is the co-founder of Just Write, a club that supports young writers through collaborative workshops and author visits. She is also a student leader of the Social Studies Peer Tutoring Program and a member of the CHS TEDx Club and mock trial team. Outside of school, Agada is a book officer for the Teen Library Council, works as a student page at the Carmel Clay Public Library, and enjoys journaling and writing poetry.

Flowing Well Park reopens — Flowing Well Park, 5100 E. 116th Street, reopened April 30 with a variety of upgrades, including Cool Creek bank restabilization, an expanded parking lot, updated interpretive signage and trails, new trailhead access at Gray Road and updates to the well house. Year-round accessible restrooms are expected to be complete in mid-May.

Athlete of the Week — Current Publishing and Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine are partnering to highlight an Athlete of the Week during the 2021-22 school year. A different athlete will be highlighted each week in Current’s six publications. Carmel-based Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine’s neurosurgeons, interventional pain management specialists, interventional neuroradiologists and allied health professionals see patients for everything from routine back and neck pain to complex issues of the brain, spine and nerves.

Bike month challenge — Local companies and individuals from across Carmel are signing up on the Love to Ride website to show support for bicycling as part of this May’s Bike Month Challenge. The regional campaign seeks to encourage bicycling, foster friendly competition and inform future decisions around bicycle infrastructure. Businesses and organizations will compete against each other by earning points based on various criteria. Those who log a ride of at least 10 minutes will be eligible to win one of nearly 50 gift cards totaling $1,500 from local Carmel businesses. Learn more at lovetoride.net/Carmel.

PrimeLife names executive director — Gary L. Wagner has been appointed as executive director of PrimeLife Enrichment in Carmel. Wagner joined the organization in November 2018 as chief development officer. Upon the retirement of former Executive Director Linda Handy in November 2020, he became the interim director and guided PrimeLife through the challenges of the COVID pandemic. His appointment as full-time executive director was effective April 23.

Broadband connectivity survey — Hamilton County has created a Broadband Task Force, led by the Hamilton County Economic Development Corp., to explore connectivity issues within the county. It is asking for the public’s help in identifying areas where broadband connections are weak or nonexistent. Residents are encouraged to fill out the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/HamCoBroadband. It will be open through mid-May.

Learn about solar — Free webinars are being offered for the Hamilton County Solar Co-op, a not-for-profit program. Participants will learn about solar basics for homes, farms or small businesses, how solar protects against rising electricity bills and how to take advantage of net metering and the 26 percent federal tax credit this year. Register at carmelgreen.org or email a request to lwebb@carmelgreen.org.

Host families needed — ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is looking for local families to host students age 15 to 18 for the next academic year. Students come from all over the world and have received scholarships to study in the U.S. To learn more or fill out an application to become a host family, call 1-800-736-1760 or visit host.asse.com.

HCSWCD photo contest — The Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting submissions for the seventh annual photography contest from amateur photographers throughout Hamilton County in youth and adult categories. Each participant can submit up to five entries showcasing the contest theme – Nature’s Renewal. Digital files and entry forms must be submitted by June 29. New this year, People’s Choice Award winners in each of the categories will receive a $50 prize. A panel of judges will choose additional winners for a total of four winners to be honored. Photo entries will be showcased at the Hamilton County 4-H Fair July 15 to 19. Learn more at hamiltonswcd.org/photo-contest.

The History of Sunflowers — Spring Green Garden Club of Carmel has invited former president of The Garden Club of Indiana and local gardening expert Joyce Bulington to present The History of Sunflowers. Bulington will trace the history of sunflowers from their early uses and cultivation to today’s popularity in modern logos and weddings. The virtual event is set for 6:30 p.m. May 20 on Zoom. To be included, RSVP to SGGC1972@GMAIL.COM by May 15.

City website survey — The City of Carmel is updating its website design to better connect residents, visitors, contractors, employees and business partners with essential and important information. Take a survey to help the city improve website features at surveymonkey.com/r/K9SK3SK.

City Hall reopening plan — The City of Carmel reopened City Hall to the public and employees on April 12. Based on an increase of COVID-19 vaccinations, low hospitalization numbers and the availability of more effective treatments, the city has developed a plan to gradually increase staffing at City Hall to full force by May 3. The city plans to continue taking temperatures of employees and visitors as they enter City Hall indefinitely. Members of the public who have been vaccinated will no longer need to wear masks to conduct business in City Hall.

HCLA accepting applications — Applications are being accepted for the Hamilton County Leadership Academy Class of 2022. HCLA is a 10-month program designed to connect leaders to their communities by helping them build a better understanding of Hamilton County. Applications are due by May 31. Learn more at hcla.net.

Weed Wranglers — The Hamilton County Invasive Species Partnership will debut Weed Wranglers events this year to remove invasive species at various locations. Volunteers will learn how to manage a targeted invasive species and work as part of a collaborative effort to improve a natural area. Learn more at hcinvasives.org/weedwrangle. Registration is required.

OneZone president graduation — Jack Russell, president and CEO of the OneZone Chamber of Commerce, has graduated from the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute. OU EDI is an intensive 117-hour certificate program which provides a broad spectrum of advanced education for economic development professionals. OU EDI classes focus on three major core areas: Business retention and expansion, real estate and credit analysis, as well as areas of concentration in workforce development, marketing, strategic planning, entrepreneurship, community and neighborhood development and managing economic development organizations.

HCEDC hire — A leader actively engaged in Indiana’s workforce development will direct strategy for Hamilton County Economic Development Corporation beginning in May. Mike Thibideau will assume the role of vice president for workforce strategy for the Invest! Hamilton County brand, replacing Carol Sergi, who retires next month. Thibideau comes to HCEDC from his current role as director of Indiana workforce recovery for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

CCPR hiring for summer — Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation is accepting applications for multiple summer positions and will hire more than 150 seasonal staff members. Positions include lifeguards, swim instructors, concessions, member services, camp counselors and more. CCPR has positions available for individuals 15 years old and older. The summer season runs Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. All positions start mid-May. Learn more at carmelclayparks.com/work.

State income tax filing date change — The Indiana Department of Revenue is extending individual income tax filing and payment deadlines to align with the Internal Revenue Service deadline of May 17. The original due date was April 15. Individuals who are not able to file by the May 17 deadline can file an extension directly with DOR or with the IRS. Learn more at dor.in.gov.

MJ Insurance hires — Carmel-based MJ Insurance has hired Leea Ashfeld-Schwarz to its benefits consulting team, Michael Parent as surety consultant, Adam Adler as risk management client executive and Michelle North as personal insurance account manager.

Vaccine cancellation hotline — The Hamilton County Health Dept. has noticed a sharp increase in the number of people not showing up for their COVID-19 vaccinations. As more clinics open, people are finding ways to get their vaccine sooner. Unfortunately, the only way to cancel an appointment is by calling 2-1-1, which can lead to long wait times. As a result, volunteers for the health department have taken to calling those on the schedule each day to confirm their appointments, but that has proven time consuming. Clients should expect a call from 317-776-2585 or a text from 78015 the week prior to their appointment. If they need to talk to a person, they can leave a voicemail with their name, date of birth, phone number, and appointment date at 317-776-8566.

Stroke support group — Franciscan Health Stroke Center is hosting virtual group Zoom meetings from 4 to 5 p.m. for people recovering from a stroke or caring for someone who has survived a stroke. Sessions are May 12 (pelvic health after a stroke), June 9 (all-inclusive care), July 14 (cardiac care) and Aug. 11 (anxiety, depression and stress management). To register and receive a Zoom invite, contact Lindsay Buck at 317-528-2066 or Lindsay.Zwitt@franciscanalliance.org.