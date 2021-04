Get it at Pinheads, Fishers

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. mango habanero whiskey

.75 oz. blackberry moonshine

2 oz. pineapple juice

.5 oz. lime juice

Dash of salt

Habanero bitters

Dehydrated pineapple slice

Directions:

Shake ingredients with ice and strain over fresh ice. Garnish with a dehydrated pineapple slice.