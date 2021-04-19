Night & Day diversions – April 20, 2020

Reciprocal Productions

“Variety Hour Batten Down The Hatches” will have performances at 7:30 p.m. April 23-24 at the The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. There is a separate virtual viewing option with a different program available April 30-May 9. Live tickets are $15, with virtual tickets $12. For more, visit reciprocalproducti.wixsite.com/my-site-1/season.

Peanut Butter & Jam Series

Peanut Butter & Jam Series presents a performance by Rainforest Rhythm Jam at 10:30 a.m. April 24 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Carmel Symphony Orchestra

Carmel Symphony Orchestra will perform the final “Masterworks Series” concert of the 2020-21 season at 7:30 p.m. April 24 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.

Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra

The Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra will present “Classic American” at 7:30 p.m. April 25 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit icomusic.org.