Clockwise, from the top, Chef’s Sweet and Savory Twist, Mamisake Wings, Rainbow Unicorn drink, Avo Toast, the Drunken Pig and a mimosa. (Photo by Anna Skinner)

At the table with Anna: Pinheads and Alley’s Alehouse

Where to go: Pinheads and Alley’s Alehouse

Address: 13825 Britton Park Rd., Fishers

What to get: Chef’s Sweet and Savory Twist

Price: $9

Anna’s take: I was very impressed with Pinheads and Alley’s Alehouse food menu. My experience with eating at bowling centers has mostly been fried food and buckets of domestic beer, but Pinheads has stepped up the game. I would encourage everyone to visit Pinheads for brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to try the Chef’s Sweet and Savory Twist ($9). It’s a stack of house-recipe pancakes layered with chopped bacon, green onions and shredded white cheddar cheese and, when topped with just a dab of maple syrup, is the best combination of sweet and savory in a breakfast food that I have ever tried. Another favorite brunch menu item was Avo Toast ($10). It’s avocado toast with a smear of guacamole on white or wheat toast topped with tomato, poached eggs, cilantro and microgreens.

Pinheads also has incredible options on its regular menu. Try the Drunken Pig ($13), a beautifully messy burger layered with white American cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and house-made spicy bourbon bacon jam. Also give the Mamisake Wings a try. They are tossed in an umami glaze and grilled. A large order of 12 wings is $17 and a small order of eight wings is $13.

