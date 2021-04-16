Letter: Funds could help save many animals rather than memorialize 1

Editor,

I wanted to share some thoughts on the article I read in the (March 23) issue of Current about the Pirate Cat statue. I have heard about the whole situation before but was appalled to learn the amount of money that was raised for an extravagant statue. At a time when countless animals in shelters need medical care and food and even more need to be rescued from situations of neglect and abuse, have these people considered giving these funds to the Humane Society for Hamilton County in Pirate Cat’s name? It would be a much, much better use of those funds.

It saddens me to see that folks are willing to make a statue to one animal rather than help hundreds of living animals in need.

Svitlana Ramer, Carmel