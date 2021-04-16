Carmel parks board accepts donation of 63 acres for new park near Legacy development

The Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation board held a virtual meeting April 13 to discuss donation of park land, replacing a boiler to heat a pool at The Waterpark and more.

What happened: The board voted to accept a donation of 63 acres of land for a park near the southwest corner of 146th Street and River Road.

What it means: Falcon Nest, which owns the adjacent Legacy development, donated the land, most of which is in a floodplain and not suitable for substantial building projects. The site primarily consists of an open meadow and has approximately 4 acres of woods along its western boundary. The park will be named after Thomas Marcucilli, co-founder of Star Bank and late father-in-law of the land donor.

What’s next: Funding to develop the park has not been identified, so it’s unclear when the park will open to the public. Previously, CCPR Director Michael Klitzing said amenities that could be considered for the park are trails, shelters and a dog park.

What happened: The board approved replacing a boiler that heats the activity/lap pool at The Waterpark at the Monon Community Center.

What it means: The boiler is original to The Waterpark, which opened in 2007, and has outlived its useful life of 10 to 12 years. CCPR will pay Ellis Mechanical $35,200 for the repair.

What’s next: The boiler will be installed this month in advance of the pool being filled with water for the summer season.

What happened: Klitzing provided an update on renovations planned for Inlow Park.

What it means: Construction is expected to start by June on the upgrades, which will include a new splash pad, shelters and pickleball area. Myers Construction Management submitted the low bid for the project at $1.8 million.

What’s next: Work is expected to be substantially complete by the end of the year.